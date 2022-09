WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A downed tree has knocked out power to a large portion of the city of Williamston.

The power outage happened in the area of Hamilton Street and Greenville Drive.

More than 1,600 customers are without power due to the outage, according to Duke Energy.

Williamston Police said multiple traffic lights are out due to the power outage.

Residents and motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in Williamston, police said.