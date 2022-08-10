GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is in custody after police say he broke into Lululemon in Downtown Greenville.

Greenville City Police responded to a 911 call, early Wednesday morning, about an alarm and suspicious activity.

Officers at the scene reported items were thrown around, a side door to the building was open, and the cash register drawer appeared to have been stolen.

The suspect, named in the report as 25-year-old Noah Scheulin, was found by police sleeping nearby on Falls Park Dr.

At this time, police say Scheulin is being charged with public intoxication and 2nd-degree burglary.

Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.