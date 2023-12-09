GREENVILLE S.C., (WSPA) – It was a gloomy day in Greenville Saturday but everyone we talked to told us they’re not letting that dampen their Christmas spirit.

Lights, decor, parade goers and Christmas shoppers filled downtown Greenville, making people excited to celebrate the holidays.

“It has been amazing,” Devin Stearns, Charlotte resident said. “We have had the best time even with the weather.”

While the rain fell, that didn’t stop residents and visitors from wearing their Christmas best and bringing the cheer. Downtown stores were packed as many raced to finish their Christmas shopping.

“It’s crazy, but it is a fun crazy,” Debbie Constance, Mast General Store worker said. “We have to pack our patience and enjoy every minute engaging with the customers, talking, and laughing, and suggesting things. That is why it’s fun, that’s why it is fun.”

Many we spoke with traveled to the city from all over the state to experience the annual Poinsettia Christmas Parade. Some setting their chairs up several hours before the parade began.

7NEWS asked “Y’all are one of the first people out here, was that your plan?”

“Yes, definitely,” Lexington resident Jane Hawfield said. “We have actually been in the garage at the Hyatt since 11 this morning. We have just been shopping and eating and doing some other things.”

Downtown merchants also joined in on the fun by decorating the windows of their shops in a friendly competition ‘Window Wonderland’.

“We do it every year,” Christian Walker, Trio General Manager said. “They try to switch it up, I think this year they went with the elf theme. It is cool watching the kids interact with it and people walking by. I think it draws people in too and with the Christmas parade I think people enjoy it. It is that time of year you know people are getting happy for Christmas.”