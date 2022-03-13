GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — This week, thousands of basketball fans will fill the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“I hope it’s going to be a killer weekend,” said Harvin Bedenbaugh, a bartender at Fireforge Crafted Beer.

Local bar and restaurant owners are expecting a busy week as basketball fans visit the area and cheer on their favorite teams.

“Lots of chaos, lots of fun,” said Jeremy Krauze, the owner of Society Sandwich Bar and Social Club.

Krauze said he’s ready for the weekend and is expecting a big crowd.

“Anytime there’s like a big show, at Bon Secours, or game, whatever that may be, we typically get bombarded with big like pre-dinner crowd and then late-night cocktails afterward,” said Krauze.

Greenville March Madness teams announced

Krauze added the games are good for business and his employees, too.

“They’re going to love the payday after seeing a couple thousand extra people downtown, for sure.”

Between St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday and action on the court, staff at Fireforge are also expecting more customers.

“We are super excited about basketball because a lot of folks love to come in, have a bite to eat, have a drink and head down the road,” said Bedenbaugh.

Bedenbaugh said Fireforge is walking distance to The Well and a good place for fans to hang out beforehand too.

“There’s a lot of seating in the beer garden, a lot of folks gathering around the taproom, so it’s a pretty community experience to hang out for a little while, hang with your friends and then walk right across the street to head over to the well,” said Bedenbaugh.

Local basketball fans said they’re excited to have the tournament in town, and the atmosphere that comes with it.

“Everybody has a wild time, and everybody gets really excited, gets really loud,” said Jonathan Payne. “It’s a super fun time to go out and hang out.”

The first round of March Madness games start Thursday. The opening round in Greenville tips off on Friday.