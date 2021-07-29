Electrical issue causes smoke at downtown Greenville hotel

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An electrical issue caused smoke on multiple floors of the Hyatt Regency hotel Thursday afternoon in downtown Greenville.

Greenville firefighters were called to the hotel on North Main Street just after 3:30pm for reports of smoke on multiple floors.

The hotel was evacuated and firefighters searched for the source of the smoke.

The Greenville City Fire Department said the cause of the smoke was found to be an electrical issue and the smoke has since been cleared.

People have since been let back into the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said the building has partial power and that the power company is responding to investigate and make repairs.