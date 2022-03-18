Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville businesses said they’re ready for an influx of people with the arrival of the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, some catering to those who like the sport of basketball and others who need something different to do.

7 News spoke to buyer Ashley Warlick at M. Judson Booksellers on Friday, who said they’re hosting a reading for children preschool and older at 10:30 AM on their front steps. They have new releases in every Tuesday.

You can take advantage of lunch and snacks in Camilla Kitchen, inside the building at 130 South Main. The kitchen, run by Chef Teryi Youngblood offers homemade breads and pastries, breakfast, lunch and brunch on Saturdays.

Other activities like the Shoeless Joe Jackson Baseball Museum and Reedy Rides rental bicycles stopped by to talk about what they offer guests in Greenville this weekend. Reedy Rides wants you to take advantage of two hour tours this weekend for March Madness visitors and the link on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

You can also enjoy Greenville fan fest happening March 19, Saturday 12-5. Its on Main street between Washington and North Streets.