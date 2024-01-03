SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A restaurant in downtown Spartanburg closed after three years.

The Tulip Tree, located beside Delaney’s Irish Pub, announced Tuesday on Facebook that it has closed its doors permanently.

The post said “due to various circumstances we are unable to continue” the restaurant.

“We want to thank all our patrons and Artists for their support of The Tulip Tree over the past three years,” the post went on to say. “We especially want to thank our wonderful staff, particularly our GM Molly Love and Executive Chef Ben Sanders, they truly made The Tulip Tree a wonderful place.”

For artists needing to pick up their artwork, gift card refund and all other question or inquiries are asked to email mlove@thetuliptree.com