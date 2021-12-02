Dozens celebrate ‘Chanukah on Ice’ in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Many people gathered for the second ‘Chanukah on Ice’ in downtown Greenville on Thursday night. People from all walks of life celebrated the holiday for its fifth day.

“So today, we have the element of celebration. We have the Hanukah music here. We have the lighting of the Menorah which is really the real way we celebrate the holiday, and we obviously have food,” said Rabbi Leibel Kesselman, with the Chabad Jewish Center of Greenville. “We have the traditional donuts, and Latkes, donuts fried in oil. The Latkes also, they are potato pancakes that are also fried in oil,” Kesselman said. “That’s to commemorate the miracle of Hanukah that the oil lasted instead of one day, it lasted for eight days, and that’s what we celebrate here 2,000 years after, a little over 2,000 years after the great miracle.”

Kesselman said people from all walks of life came together to celebrate freedom, while forming a sense of unity. Some residents said that’s why they wanted to be a part.

“It’s a Jewish holiday, and I’m Jewish and I wanted to celebrate traditions with the family and have fun,” said Edo Nakdimon, a parent. “It means a lot when the community is working together and have community events for everyone,” he said.

“Well I just love the community. I’ve been around the Jewish community a lot, helping my mom fundraise it and work on it, so everybody can have a really fun time,” said Aiden Nakdimon, an 11-year-old participant. “As I said the people here are really nice and I just feel like, I feel like the community is one big pack of people,” Aiden said.

“Well it’s the holiday of light. So there’s a lot of hope involved with Hanukah,” said Caroline Warthen, a parent.

“I think everybody really likes the message of freedom, of hope, of unity, especially in these times. People are going through very difficult times and now that we have this togetherness, it’s really very encouraging for a lot of people,” Kesselman said. “Part of the message of Hanukah is, that every day we have to increase light. So, as much light you brought to the world yesterday, you always have to increase the light to do more good deeds and make this world a better place to add some goodness and kindness.”

Every night of the holiday, one candle is lit on a menorah to celebrate the miracle of oil lasting eight days during the second century BC.