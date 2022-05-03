SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – More than two dozen state vehicles were vandalized over the weekend at the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services.

According to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, at some point over the weekend someone damaged 28 state-owned vehicles at the DSS office on Chesnee Highway.

The report stated that the rear windshield wipers and antennas were broken off of the vehicles.

The antennas and wipers were found behind the vehicles or in a pile nearby, according to the report.

Surveillance cameras facing the parking lot were not working at the time of the vandalism.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.