GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A doctor is set to visit Tanglewood Middle School Tuesday evening to share information on how to support children following a school-related crisis.

Dr. David Schonfield from the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement will host an in-person and online meeting at 6:00 p.m. to outline some of the common reactions that children have following a crisis. He will also share some productive ways to support children as they experience a range of reactions.

On March 31, a 12-year-old shot and killed 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson in the 700 wing of Tanglewood Middle School.

The suspect was captured hiding under the deck of a house in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road. He has been charged with murder and other weapon charges.

A waiver has been submitted for the suspect to be tried as an adult, according to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dr. Schonfield has over 30 years of experience supporting families and schools following events such as Sandy Hook Elementary and Townville Elementary.