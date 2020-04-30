Drive-by parade brings joy to nursing home

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s hard to stay connected to loved ones in a pandemic, but one Upstate nursing home made it possible for their residents.

The staff members at Quillen Manor in Fountain Inn organized a drive-by parade for the residents.

A nursing home spokesperson said they were expecting 20-25 cars, but more than 50 showed up.

The cars passing by were decorated and filled with family and friends. Fire trucks, police cars and vintage cars also joined the fun.

While the parade went on, the residents waved and smiled, as they have not been able to see each other due to the dangers that have come in the pandemic