SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 a.m. deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home located on Bondale Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived they were able to see what looked to be bullet holes in the outside of the home.

One person received what was described as a minor non-life threatening injury, the sheriff’s office said. A suspect has not yet been identified.

This investigation is on-going and active by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.