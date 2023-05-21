SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that they are working on another drive-by shooting that happened on Saturday.

Deputies said that they responded to 165 Old Canan Road. Upon arrival, deputies said that they saw a woman come running from behind her home saying that her house had been shot up.

According to deputies, the woman led deputies to her front porch where there was a bullet hole in the window about the size of a golf ball. The bullet that hit a wooden window frame is the window of a bedroom. No injuries were reported for anyone inside of the home. The front side of the house was also damaged by gunfire.

Deputies said that the woman thought the sound was coming from fireworks and did not realize it was gunfire until a tenant came to her door.

A second woman told deputies that she was driving along Old Canan Road when a dark in color Chevrolet Camaro pulled out in front of her from a side road. A different vehicle behind the woman’s car began shooting which led to the woman pulling into a driveway to avoid crashing.

Deputies said that the woman saw what is believed to be a Jeep Patriot following the Chevrolet Camaro. The woman told deputies that the trunk of her car had been hit, which deputies confirmed.

Additional deputies searched the roadway in front of the home and were able to locate shell casings. No suspects have been reported at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.