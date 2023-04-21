GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:33 p.m. on I-85NB near mile marker 42.

Troopers said a 2013 Dodge minivan was traveling north on I-85 when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver, 62, of Piedmont, was taken to the hospital where they died. Their identity has not been released yet.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.