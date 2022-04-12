GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Drive, in partnership with The Blood Connection, will be unveiling plans for the upcoming season-long blood drive campaign.

On Monday, April 18, the Drive will hold a “Saving Lives at Home” press event to reveal dates and donor incentives for the 2022 season. The organization will hold six blood drives between April and August at Fluor Field.

The Greenville Drive set a goal of collecting 356 pints of blood over the course of the year, paying homage to Shoeless Joe Jackson’s career batting average of .356.