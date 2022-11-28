ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have charged a man in connection with a crash which killed a bicyclist on November 11.

Police said a vehicle struck a bicycle headed eastbound on Patton Avenue shortly after 10:15 p.m.

The bicyclist, identified as 45-year-old Jason Dean Wyatt, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the driver of the car, 26-year-old Bernie Chan Rogers of Asheville, was not injured in the crash.

Rogers was later charged with Death by Motor Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed, and Revoked Driver’s License.

Police said Rogers turned himself in on November 22.