Driver charged in crash which killed passenger in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver involved a deadly crash on Piedmont Golf Course Road in Greenville County has been charged with DUI, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:40pm on June 24 along Piedmont Golf Course Road near Fairway Drive.

Highway Patrol said a car headed westbound on Piedmont Golf Course Road ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

The passenger in the car, 39-year-old Markida Blassingame of Greenville, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver, 34-year-old Travis Sentell Robinson, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol has now charged Robinson with Felony DUI with Death and Driving Under Suspension, third offense.

Robinson is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.