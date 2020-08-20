Driver charged with DUI after deadly Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police have charged a driver with DUI after crashing a car into a Greenville business Saturday, killing a passenger.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the crash happened along Laurens Road around 10:00pm on August 15.

Officers said a car with four people inside ran off of the road into a parking lot before hitting the side of the Frugal Backpacker store.

The driver and all three passengers were taken to the hospital.

One of the back seat passengers, 46-year-old Shamon Jones, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators said they determined that the driver, Clinton Almeron Nelson, was impaired while driving.

Nelson has been charged with Felony Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death and Felony Driving Under the Influence with Great Bodily Injury.

Nelson is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Greenville Police said their Collision Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.