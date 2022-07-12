Crash on I-95 that killed a mother and daughter from the Upstate.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – A man who killed four people, including a mother and daughter from the Upstate, and injured 10 others during a crash along Interstate 95 faces multiple charges including driving under the influence.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened on July 1 at 2:31 p.m. when a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 and hit a Nissan SUV. The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle, which began to overturn and hit a Chevrolet truck.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer traveled through the center median into the northbound lanes of travel and that is when the tractor-trailer was hit by a Nissan SUV, a Honda SUV and another tractor-trailer before coming to a complete stop.

Two passengers in the tractor-trailer died at the scene, troopers said.

Two passengers in the Honda SUV died while being taken to the hospital. They were identified as Jamie Sloan, 43, and Rylie Sloan, 14, both of Woodruff.

Kyle Sloan, the husband, was injured in the crash and was released from the hospital a couple of days later.

Bellview Baptist Church said Jamie and Rylie were members of the church.

Georgia State Patrol charged the driver of the tractor-trailer, Nicholas Dewayne Burist, 42, of Newport News, Virginia, with the following:

DUI

4 counts of homicide by vehicle 1st degree

serious injury by vehicle

seatbelt violation

possession of marijuana less than 1 oz

possession of open container in vehicle

following too closely

failure to maintain lane

commercial vehicle driver using or possessing alcohol on duty

7NEWS is working to find out if Burist has been given a bond.