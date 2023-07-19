GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest was made after a Greenville County deputy was injured in a wreck.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred Monday night around 10:44 p.m. at Augusta Road and Harris Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the deputy was driving along the road when he was hit by a driver turning left from a stop sign.

Troopers said the deputy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was treated by EMS at the scene.

After further investigation, troopers charged the other driver with driving under the influence.

The driver was apprehended and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

The wreck remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.