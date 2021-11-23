Driver dead after car hits tree in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver died Tuesday when their car hit a tree in southern Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hillside Church Road near Dunklin Bridge Road around 7:45 p.m.

Troopers said a car was headed southbound on Hillside Church Road when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.