Driver dead after car hits tree in Greenville Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver died Tuesday when their car hit a tree in southern Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hillside Church Road near Dunklin Bridge Road around 7:45 p.m.

Troopers said a car was headed southbound on Hillside Church Road when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store