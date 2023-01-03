SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on Cothran Road near Windmill Hill Road just after 2 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on Cothran Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died a short time later, Highway Patrol said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jamie Elizabeth Roberts of Campobello.