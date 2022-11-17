SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died in Spartanburg County while driving on Thursday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Stacey Fleming, 49, was driving west on Southport Road when she ran off the road.

Fleming’s truck showed no signs of damage, and no injury was visible.

The Coroner’s Office said that Fleming was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The cause of death has not been released by the coroner’s office.

7NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.