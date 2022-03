LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday morning when the dump truck he was driving overturned in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened just before 11:30am on Old Laurens Road near Trinity Church Road.

The coroner said the dump truck was carrying a full load of Crush and Run gravel when it overturned in a ditch.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old James Michael Falls of Fountain Inn, died at the scene of the crash.