CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a head-on crash Thursday night in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:45pm on Baker Road near U.S. 29.

Troopers said an SUV crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by the coroner as 63-year-old James Howard Higgins, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Neither the driver of the SUV nor the passenger in the pickup truck were hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.