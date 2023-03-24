SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died in a crash early Friday morning in Spartanburg.

The crash happened along Baltimore Street near Wofford Street.

Police said the vehicle was headed southbound on Baltimore Street toward W.O. Ezell Boulevard when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

Police said the car was found resting against a tree around 4:30 a.m. but they have not yet determined the exact time of the crash.

There was no one else inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.