Driver dies 2 days after crash on Roper Mountain Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died two days after he was injured in a crash in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened early Sunday morning near the corner of Roper Mountain Road and Turtle Creek Drive.

The coroner said a car ran off of Roper Mountain Road and overturned just before 6:30am.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Cornelius Lamar Thompson, was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Thompson died from his injuries Tuesday night at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.