CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner said a man died Tuesday following a Monday afternoon crash along Highway 5 in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened Monday around 1:00pm on Highway 5.

The coroner said a pickup truck was headed northbound when it turned into the path of an SUV headed southbound.

The driver of the truck, 80-year-old John Peterson of Blacksburg, was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died Tuesday afternoon.