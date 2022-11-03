SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died a week after their vehicle was hit by the rear axle of a tractor trailer which had crashed along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened October 26 on I-85 near mile marker 83.

Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer headed northbound ran off the road and hit a concrete wall.

The rear trailer axle then came loose and crossed the median into the southbound lanes where it hit a Toyota Prius, according to troopers.

The driver of the Prius was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they died early Thursday morning.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the crash.