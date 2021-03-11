Driver dies after car hits tree in Cherokee Co., crash found hours later

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver died after a crash along US-221 in northern Cherokee County which was discovered Thursday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just north of Chesnee near Dove Ridge Lane and was reported around 9:45am Thursday.

Troopers said a car was driving along US-221 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the vehicle struck three salvaged vehicles on the property of Vick’s Classic Auto Parts.

The coroner said evidence at the scene indicated that the crash happened around 7:48pm Wednesday but was not discovered until Thursday morning when the property owner arrived to work.

The driver was identified as Flay Ronald Lovelace of Forest City, North Carolina.

According to the coroner, there was no evidence that the driver attempted to brake which could indicate that he had suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.