Driver dies after crash along Boiling Springs Rd. in Greenville Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash along Boiling Springs Road in Greenville County, Monday morning.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 9:00am on Boiling Springs Road near Old Boiling Springs Road.

The coroner said both drivers were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

One driver, 44-year-old Jason Cobb, died a short time later from his injuries, according to the coroner.

The other driver is being treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

