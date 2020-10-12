Driver dies after crash along Boiling Springs Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash along Boiling Springs Road in Greenville County, Monday morning.
According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 9:00am on Boiling Springs Road near Old Boiling Springs Road.
The coroner said both drivers were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.
One driver, 44-year-old Jason Cobb, died a short time later from his injuries, according to the coroner.
The other driver is being treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.