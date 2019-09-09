Driver dies after crash along I-26 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck has died after a crash along Interstate 26 in Laurens County.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30pm near exit 60 (Whitmire Highway) on I-26 westbound near Joanna.

According to Highway Patrol, an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a camper made contact while changing lanes causing both vehicles to lose control and run off the side of the road.

Troopers said the pickup truck overturned and the driver died at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.