GREENVILLE COUNTY S.C., (WSPA) – One person is dead after a fatal crash in Greenville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened Saturday night at 10:51 P.M. on Jones Mills Road near Shell Stone Drive in Fountain Inn.

Troopers said the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, drove off the side of the roadway, struck a ditch, two fences and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the car and died from their injures.

The victim’s identity has not been released.