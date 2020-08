SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-26 near mile marker 41 around 2:12 A.M on Saturday.

Troopers say the driver of a 2010 Nissan SUV ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the right side the roadway and struck several trees.

The unidentified driver died at the scene.