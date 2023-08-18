A person died in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Thursday evening following a single-vehicle crash into a building in Liberty.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on 8349 Moorefield Memorial Highway.

Investigators said the driver died at the scene from blunt force trauma following the collision with the building.

The driver was unrestrained according to investigators.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 25-year-old Austin Lee Turner, of Walhalla.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.