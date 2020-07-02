Live Now
Driver dies after DWI crash in Asheville, police say

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police say a driver has died after a DWI crash in Asheville, Wednesday evening.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the crash happened at the 1700 block of Hendersonville Road around 7:30pm.

Officers said that firefighters had to free the driver from the wreck.

The driver, who police said was charged with DWI and several traffic violations, was taken to Mission Hospital where he died several hours later.

Police identified the driver as 72-year-old Michael Westley Rue.

Asheville Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

