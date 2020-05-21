Driver dies after head-on crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash along Reidville Road in Spartanburg County, Wednesday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 296 (Reidville Road) at Pinebrook Drive around 9:40pm.

Troopers say a Dodge Challenger crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda Civic head-on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and later died at the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.