OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred on Mt. Pleasant Road near Westminister around 2:05 a.m.

Officials said a pickup truck ran out of the road and hit a tree.

The coroner’s office identified the driver of the truck as 43-year-old Bryan D. Moorehead of Westminister.

Officials said Morehead died from blunt force trauma injuries.