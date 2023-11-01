GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Goodjoin Road about six miles south of Landrum.

Troopers said an Acura SUV was traveling east on Goodjoin Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 18-year-old Ty Edwin Joseph McGraw, of Tryon, North Carolina.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was accidental.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.