SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Inman.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on US 71 near Settle Road.

Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling east when it went off the right side of the road and hit a curve, utility pole and then a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP.