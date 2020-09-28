Driver dies after overnight crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash along Interstate 85 early Monday morning in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 88 on I-85 northbound around 3:30am.

Troopers said the driver of a Volkswagen rear-ended a tractor trailer which had slowed in traffic.

The driver of the Volkswagen had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.