ABBEVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning when their pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree in Abbeville County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:23 a.m. on Highway 72 near Hutch Alley just south of Abbeville.

Troopers said a pickup truck was headed eastbound on Highway 72 when it hit a curb, causing both right tires to go flat. The truck then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before turning on its side, according to SCHP.

The Abbeville County Coroner said the victim, 59-year-old Jefferson Arnold Moss, died from his injuries at the scene.

The coroner said texting may have contributed to the crash.