Driver dies after vehicle hits tree in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has died after a his vehicle crashed into a tree in Greenville County, Monday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 12:30pm on Highway 14 near Pollard Road.

The coroner said a vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 64-year-old Joseph Henry Armbruster, Jr. of Simpsonville, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

