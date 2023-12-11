GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver passed away last week from injuries they sustained more than a week before in a wreck in Greenville County.

According to the state highway patrol, the wreck occurred the afternoon of November 29 when an SUV was attempting to turn off of Wilcun Drive onto SC 183 when they were struck by a sedan travelling north on the highway.

After hitting the SUV, the sedan went off the right side of the road before turning over and hitting a utility pole. The driver of the SUV was uninjured, the driver of the sedan was taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries last week.

The wreck is under investigation by the state highway patrol.