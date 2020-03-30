1  of  12
Driver dies at hospital after crash on White Horse Rd. in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9:00am on White Horse Road near Lynch Drive.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver attempting to drive on to White Horse Road from Lynch Drive when their car was struck by a tractor trailer headed south on White Horse Road.

The driver of the car had to be freed from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

