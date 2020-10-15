Driver dies at hospital after crashing into garbage truck in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver died at the hospital a day after crashing into a garbage truck in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:50am along White Horse Road on October 13.

Troopers said a pickup truck rear-ended a sanitation truck which had slowed in traffic.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died shortly before noon Wednesday.

The driver of the sanitation truck was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.