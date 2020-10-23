Driver dies days after crash along Business 85 in Spartanburg Co.

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver has died days after a crash along Business 85 in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on October 17 on Business 85 northbound near Highway 9.

Troopers said an SUV ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

The driver was trapped and taken to a Spartanburg hospital where he later died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Timothy Steven Gearhard Thornton of Spartanburg.

