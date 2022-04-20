ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on April 9 at 3:40 a.m. on Dobbins Bridge Road at Michelin Boulevard.

Troopers said a 2005 Chrysler sedan was traveling east on Dobbins Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and hit a highway sign and then a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.