GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died days after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred on October 21 in the area of 2603 Fork Shoals Road in Piedmont.

The coroner’s office said a vehicle was traveling south on Fork Shoals Road when it ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries on October 30.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 30-year-old Kaili Lee Alexander, of Simpsonville.

Her cause of death has been determined to be blunt force injuries with the manner of death being accidental.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.