LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person died days after crashing in to a tree in Laurens County.

The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 15. on Welcome Church Road near Whelon Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Chrysler van was traveling north on Welcome Church Road. The driver traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital and died Friday.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.